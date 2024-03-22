RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 261.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.