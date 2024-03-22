RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $91.25 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

