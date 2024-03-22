RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Alphatec by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

