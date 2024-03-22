RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $418.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.