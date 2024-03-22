RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Pool Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $418.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

