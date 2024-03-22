RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,624 shares of company stock worth $732,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

