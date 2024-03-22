RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

