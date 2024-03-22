RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

