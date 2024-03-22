Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for approximately 2.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 2,576,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,854,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.13. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

