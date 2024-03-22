Riverpark Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. 83,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

