Riverpark Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.17. 45,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.