Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 12,502,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,277,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

