RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

