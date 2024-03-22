Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 592,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,955. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

