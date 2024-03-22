Rowland Wallace Uloth Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 2,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 49,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$54,230.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 8,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

LGC stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$69.32 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.