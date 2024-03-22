Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.13.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY opened at C$34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.30. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.43 and a 1 year high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9846014 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.