Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.0 %

SNMSF opened at $25.24 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

