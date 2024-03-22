Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

NKE traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. 11,097,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,061. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

