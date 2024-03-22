Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after buying an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

