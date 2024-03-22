RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.42

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.42 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 17127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Mizuho began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

RPM International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in RPM International by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

