Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.10

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 431885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

