Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Sabre stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

