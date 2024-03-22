Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

