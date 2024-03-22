Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Sadot Group Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of SDOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,910. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sadot Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sadot Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

