Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.46 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Safe has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00110709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018055 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.98982328 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

