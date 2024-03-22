Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 9,714 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.