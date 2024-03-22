Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $148,031.73 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44.

IOT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

