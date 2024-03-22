Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 84,137 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,572,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.
Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
