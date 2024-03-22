Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 84,137 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,572,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

