SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SAP opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

