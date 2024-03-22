Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scholastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Scholastic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.