Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 602,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 658,591 shares.The stock last traded at $10.68 and had previously closed at $10.68.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

