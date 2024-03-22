SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

