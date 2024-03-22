Sebastian Evans Sells 104,000 Shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.43), for a total transaction of A$68,640.00 ($45,157.89).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Sebastian Evans 212,647 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 127.72 and a quick ratio of 85.46.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

