SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.83. 33,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 31,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

SecureWorks Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,383.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

