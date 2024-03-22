SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.83. 33,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 31,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
SecureWorks Trading Down 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Transactions at SecureWorks
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,383.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.