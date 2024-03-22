SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 287,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,868,000 after acquiring an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

