SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.9%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 46,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 559,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,000 over the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

