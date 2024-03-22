Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,341. The company has a market capitalization of $217.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.