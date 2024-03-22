Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 18089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

