Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

CBG stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.20. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £598.95 million, a PE ratio of 750.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Insiders bought 88 shares of company stock valued at $44,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

