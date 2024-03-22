Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 110,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,443,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 104,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

