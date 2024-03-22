SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Sells $115,521.68 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $115,521.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 40,915.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

