Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.55

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 753329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$149.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

