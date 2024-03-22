Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SIX opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

