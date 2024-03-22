Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $66.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,805,349 over the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.