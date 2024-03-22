SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Financial Survey

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -30.58% -6.30% Advantest 15.67% 20.16% 12.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SkyWater Technology and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Advantest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.68 -$30.76 million ($0.67) -15.22 Advantest $4.15 billion 8.01 $964.96 million $0.75 59.80

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

