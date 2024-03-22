Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RNSC opened at $28.53 on Friday. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

