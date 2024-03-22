Smartsheet Inc to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Smartsheet in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

NYSE SMAR opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

