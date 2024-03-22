Snehal Patel Acquires 1,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,345,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,504,497.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $53,423.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 8,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
