Snehal Patel Acquires 1,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,345,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,504,497.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 8,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,199. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

