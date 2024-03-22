Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,987,895.52 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

