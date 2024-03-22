Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE SHCO opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

